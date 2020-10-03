You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

+2 
Chris Reeder

CHRIS REEDER
+2 
tj

T.J. JENKS
+2 
Corley

HOWARD CORLEY

When Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday he would be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants. Friday, he followed through with an executive order.

“South Carolina is open for business,” McMaster said in a press release. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate and targeted one — aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

McMaster’s newest executive order allows restaurants to operate at full capacity.

Greenwood restaurant owners were happy to hear the news.

“I think it’s great,” T.J. Jenks, general manager at Montague’s, said.

Jenks said the restaurant was not as affected as others with regard to spacing and capacity.

“We didn’t lose a lot of capacity,” Jenks said.

Jenks said the loosening of the restrictions will help in some ways.

“We have had to restrict how people come through with large parties,” Jenks said.

While he was happy to see these restrictions on restaurants changed, he said he would have liked to see the 11 p.m. alcohol sales cutoff rule removed.

Not far from Montague’s, another restaurant owner was hopeful at hearing the news.

“I think it can only help,” Chris Reeder, owner of Fat Daddy’s BBQ, said. “It should help.”

Reeder said his concern is with his customers.

“It is really what the customers feel about it,” Reeder said.

He said he has noticed a pattern during lunchtime during the past few months.

“People have spaced out their habits more,” Reeder said.

He said his customers come in at staggered times, which keeps the number of patrons in the restaurant low at any given time.

Reeder said he found the timing to be good for him.

“This is the first month where I have people gathering,” Reeder said.

He said he is opening the large party room at the restaurant for several different events. He said the relaxing of restrictions will help that.

“This has been a rough year for restaurants,” Sharon Bagwell, co-owner of Capri’s in Greenwood, said. “We are all in favor of opening to full capacity.”

Howard Corley, owner of Howard’s on Main, is hopeful that people will still continue to come and eat at restaurants.

“Hopefully, the people will continue to patronize the restaurants,” Corley said.

Corley said while some of the spacing requirements have been loosened, he doesn’t plan on seating people side by side anytime soon.

“I don’t want people side by side until this coronavirus pandemic is over,” Corley said.

He said he thinks the new normal will be less seating capacity for restaurants and expanded outdoor seating offerings.

While the capacity limitations are being lifted, staff and customers of restaurants are still required to wear masks unless seated at a table.

The executive order no longer requires tables to be 6 feet apart and no more than eight customers at a table. These elements, while no longer required, are strongly encouraged.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

When Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday he would be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants. Friday, he followed through with an executive order.

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

State health officials discovered nearly 1,500 new positive test results out of close to 24,000 total delayed test results caused by a system update. Those results were from Sept. 24 through Friday.

+3
Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

More than 170 people rely on the work and services provided to them by the Burton Center, and no one is more keenly aware of this figure than Executive Director Laurie Cordell.

COVID-19 update: McCormick County records 6th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: McCormick County records 6th confirmed virus death

McCormick County recorded its sixth confirmed COVID-19 death on Thursday as the state sees another day of low test results, which the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said was from changes in its system and was expected.

COVID-19 update: No new cases in Lakelands as DHEC reports delay in results

Greenwood County recorded its 65th confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday as new statewide cases plunged, which state health officials said was from a "temporary reporting delay" in results. No new cases were reported in the Lakelands.

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death

Abbeville County recorded its 11th confirmed COVID-19 death on Tuesday, one of 22 new confirmed virus deaths and one probable COVID-19 death reported in South Carolina.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home