Greenwood restaurants to adjust to alcohol sales order

In an attempt to stem transmission of COVID-19 among young adults in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Friday that alcohol sales at bars and restaurants end after 11 p.m.
The governor’s order goes into effect at 11 p.m. today. The order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail businesses.
Although T.W. Boons owner Tony Wideman hadn’t had a chance to look into the particulars of McMaster’s order, he said the restaurant and bar will adjust accordingly.
“It’s no skin off our nose, either way,” he said.
His bartenders make their living working nights, he said, and although some were confused about the decision to close bars at 11 p.m., it’s an order they’ll follow.
The upstairs bar at Boons is typically open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday-Saturday, according to the restaurant’s website.
Nearby, Buffalo Grill owner Linda Robinson said she hasn’t been opening the upstairs bar area for a few weeks because of the coronavirus.
“We’re only downstairs in the restaurant, and I’m only open until 9:30 anyways,” she said.
She decided to close the upstairs bar a while ago, given the increases in case numbers and the ongoing recommendations to practice social distancing.
Polo Mojarro, chef and owner of Polo’s restaurant in Uptown Greenwood said the governor’s order limiting bar and restaurant sales of alcohol after 11 p.m. won’t affect him or his business.
“We have more wine sales and I don’t have a single customer here past 10 o’clock, not even on New Year’s Eve,” Mojarro said. “That’s fine with me.”
