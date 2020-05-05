Greenwood restaurants adapting to demand, governor's orders

Some restaurants in the Greenwood area are continuing with their curbside and to-go operations, while others embraced the ability to seat customers outdoors.
“I need more seats,” said Abdel Demiati, owner of Kickers Restaurant along Maxwell Avenue. Demiati said he was caught off guard by the number of customers who came to dine in his parking lot.
Kickers set up tables, chairs and umbrellas outside in the parking lot and had wait staff take orders and run meals to tables. Some tables even had rugs placed underneath to cover the parking lot.
Other restaurants in Uptown Greenwood were experiencing the same demand.
“The minute I opened the doors, I had somebody out there,” Tony Wideman, owner of T.W. Boons, said. He said that seating customers outdoors is improving business for the restaurant.
Howard Corley, owner of Howard’s on Main, embraced the relaxing of rules on restaurants. Corley said his restaurant placed tables eight feet apart and are wiping down tables and chairs after they are used.
Customers dining outside were happy to be enjoying the outdoors and eating lunch.
“It’s nice,” said Jenna Stewart, who was dining outside of Howard’s on Main.
Barb Rogan, who has dined at Howard’s for years, said it was lovely. Her friend, Gina Drebenstedt, said, “It was nice to get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
Some outside diners were a little cautious about proceeding with dining outdoors.
“I’m still a little bit nervous,” Carla Cozart said while eating with her two brothers.
Howard’s on Main is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party tonight serving tacos, chips and salsa as well as hosting Greenwood boy band O’Doyle Rulz. The band will play from the top balcony of Howard’s and food will be served out of the front window of the restaurant.
Other restaurants have been working to change how they take orders to meet the demand of customers.
Melissa A. Macias with La Hacienda in Greenwood said an increased use of technology is probably here to stay for her family’s Greenwood restaurant location near Lowe’s Home Improvement.
“We have been talking about online ordering for years,” Macias said. “It took some convincing. My father is traditional and usually shies away from anything related to technology. But, we’ve finally introduced online ordering at the La Ha next to Lowe’s.”
At this location, the restaurant also offers curbside pickup and delivery within a certain radius. “To-go sales have increased,” Macias said. “We had to add a second (phone) line to the La Ha by Lowe’s because of the high call volume. My brothers and I designed a basic website and launched it April 28 for online ordering at this location as well. It has helped considerably.”
At the other La Hacienda location, near 7-Eleven and Big Lots, Macias said they have implemented drive-through service and online ordering could be a possibility there in the future, too. On Monday, they started seating diners in their front outdoor seating. Macias said it would not surprise her if regulations for dine-in services are made in the future, to encourage social distancing.
A lot of diners in Greenwood are still waiting for more rescinding of executive orders.
”I’ll be glad when things open again,” Eric Stewart said.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order announced Friday and signed on Sunday allowed restaurants to use outdoor dining for their customers.
