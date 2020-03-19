Evictions and foreclosures across South Carolina have been postponed until at least May 1 under an order by the state Supreme Court as officials try to address potential financial upheaval amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While Greenwood rental agencies do not have a say in the Chief Justice Donald Beatty's order, they have tried to make concessions to continue to accommodate their customers and run their businesses.
Anne Hughes, office manager at Uptown Property Rentals, is confused, concerned and does not know what to do. Uptown Property Rental’s office is still open for business, but Hughes said that is subject to change.
Hughes has urged tenants to pay rent through night deposit, because “that’ll be the safest thing at this point, even if the doors are open.”
Before Hughes closed the doors Wednesday, she was trying to get a feel of what other rental agencies are doing. She mentioned how she had been in contact with Greenwood Rental Agency.
Russell M. Lawrence, Greenwood Rental Agency’s broker-in-charge, said his agency will operate under its regular hours. The agency is temporarily enclosing the lobby with walls and glass so people still have access to full service, but from a distance.
Lawrence, 74, expressed concern for older employees because the Center for Disease Control and Prevention determined they are more at risk for serious infection and death from COVID-19.
The agency will continue to collect rent and release property, and Lawrence is aware that it will be a “little bit slower when the rent gets paid.”
“We have to dig in and keep trucking,” he said.
Calhoun Mays III, president at Town & Country Property Management, met with his staff Wednesday morning to figure out the agency’s next steps.
Mays is encouraging customers to interact with them remotely as much as possible. Calling instead of coming in and paying rent online are two options he suggested.
Mays’ employees have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, too. He recommends they work from home if they can. The agency has faced the challenge of employees having to be home with their children because of school closures, Mays said.
Town and Country’s hours have not changed, and that is in part to its employees being so spread out and in the field.
“We’ve got people who have needs,” Mays said.
Town and Country employees continue to follow health guidelines, and Mays acknowledged that the current pandemic has had no major effect on the agency, “at this point.”
