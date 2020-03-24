Greenwood police are asking people to report minor incidents online, instead of talking to officers face-to-face amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"In an effort to protect citizens and our officers from unnecessary exposure, we are initiating a procedure where you can report minor and previously occurring incidents through our website," said a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page. "This form is only for reports that do not require the in-person investigation of an officer. If your case has physical evidence that needs to be collected, or you are unsure if an officer should come out, please call dispatch and speak with their staff."
To submit a report online, visit bit.ly/2UfGAdN and fill out the form there. The information will be sent to an officer, who will complete a report on it. If they have questions, the post said they might call the reporter to talk more about the information provided.
The post assured residents that officers will continue to respond to urgent and emergency calls.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office took similar measures last week, moving for non-emergency calls that required no evidence collection to be handled by telephone. Deputies are also practicing social distancing and keeping 6-8 feet from people when appropriate while responding to calls.
