The Greenwood City/County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of concerns about spreading the new coronavirus.
Any items on the agenda for the meeting will be postponed until the next scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 28.
Greenwood County Council's special called meeting is still set to go Tuesday. The meeting was called to have a public hearing on considering a service agreement for the Buzzard's Roost Hydroelectric Facility between Greenwood County and Lockhart Power.
The special called meeting will begin at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.