In a press release issued Friday, Greenwood Mills president and COO, J. C. "Jay" Self III, announced that denim jeans production by the textile manufacturer has switched over to production of non-medical-grade masks and hospital gowns to support health care workers and the public during COVID-19.
The release says a recent drop in denim retail sales, coupled with growing awareness of COVID cases close to home became the impetus for the production switch to making masks and gowns.
"Within days of making the switch, we had our first order with Self Regional and shipped on March 30," Jay Self said in the release.
The first full week of production is estimated to produce about 30,000 masks. At full capacity, Greenwood Mills can produce an estimated 500,000 masks and 300,000 gowns per week, with flexibility depending on demand, the release states.
Masks have three layers and are available in sizes small, medium and large, with either elastic or tie straps. Gowns are made of a poly-cotton twill, with a water-repellent application.
Place orders by calling 864-388-2617 or emailing PPE@greenwoodmills.com. Also, be on the lookout for the launch of a website dedicated to this COVID-19 product line in the coming days.
Greenwood Mills, a Greenwood-based, family-owned textile company is the largest American supplier of spun nylon/cotton fabrics to the United States military. The company has produced materials for military, tactical, uniform and consumer apparel brands.
"Our company has been weaving fabrics for more than 125 years and has been supported by our community for just as long," Jay Self said in the release. "Now, when our community is in need, we knew we had to help. We are honored to be able to offer employment options to our sewers and serve as a resource during this public health crisis. If it helps even a little bit on both fronts, we're happy."
