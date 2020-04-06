Face masks now being produced by Greenwood-based Greenwood Mills are made of two-ply polyester cotton, with a 100 percent polyester fusible lining holding them together, and giving them three layers. Masks are available in three sizes and have either elastic or tie straps. Orders are being accepted by phone at 864-388-2617 or email: PPE@greenwoodmills.com. Look for a dedicated company website in the coming days.