Niria Abadia of Uptown Greenwood’s Buenavista Latin Cafe said she misses seeing her regulars and they miss salsa dancing on Fridays, karaoke and the food and drink reminiscent of the Caribbean.
“Customers miss the salsa music and the mojitos and our plantain chips,” Abadia said. “Before all this, about 90 percent of our business was dine-in.”
But, Abadia said the spirit of togetherness she’s seeing in the community is heartwarming, especially as a small business/restaurant owner and single mother of three young children, navigating this pandemic.
“I don’t think we, as the City of Greenwood have ever showed out this way,” Abadia said. “Now, we’re calling and checking on each other and asking what’s going on and what we can do for each other. The city called me, offering to put out signs to promote our curbside pickup and the mayor delivered our first delivery order last week to Ninety Six.”
Abadia said she was hesitant to take Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith up on his offer to deliver for city restaurants for free.
“We figured he was going to be really busy,” Abadia said. “It was great to pick up the phone and say, ‘Mayor!’ He immediately said, ‘How can I help you? When do I need to pick up? Are you ready for me now?’”
Smith said it’s “the least” he can do to show support for the local food and beverage industry.
“I delivered to a Ninety Six address and I was happy to do it,” Smith said.
“That one delivery that he (Brandon Smith) made a big difference,” Abadia said. “To know that we can count on someone and that he’s offered to help us. It made me beyond humble. We plan on using him more for deliveries if he’s available. He told us to not abuse it and to just give him a Cuban coffee in between deliveries. That tiny help has made a big difference to our family-owned and operated business.”
Abadia said she, her cooks, servers, cashiers and more are putting together a plan to make use of delivery offers and finding ways to reach their customer base.
“The community has shown their support,” Abadia said. “Even if they are just ordering one empanada, it goes a long way. Our landlord is also not asking for March and April rent from us. That, to us, is just beyond words. That is one of our biggest bills. That’s given us a big opportunity to stay open and keep providing our food and out Latin culture and to sustain the other families who depend on the cafe for income, too.”
Abadia’s family established Buenavista Latin Cafe in 2015.
“This was going to be the year I thought we would finally break even,” Abadia said. “Even though we, as part of the restaurant industry, are going through all of this, I think it’s going to be a great learning curve as a small business.”
For example, Abadia said she’s had to get creative in finding ways to serve customers while Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order prohibiting dine-in service is in place during the pandemic.
The number of people allowed inside the cafe, even for picking up takeout is being limited.
“Yes, you regularly wash hands and disinfect surfaces, but now, we are even more mindful of regularly disinfecting the tablet we use for charging food orders by credit card,” Abadia said. “We’re also considering wearing face masks and wearing gloves at the register. You have to think safety for you and for everybody else, but, like everybody else, we’ve had to implement things as we go.
“We were catering lunch to Teijin,” Abadia said. “Now, we have it set up to receive their orders by group text. We’re going to prep it at the cafe, bag it up and hand out the lunches. They only have 30 minutes for lunch and they are going to have our full menu available for placing orders.”
Buenavista is also offering free desserts with all to-go orders, either a slice of tres leches, flan or churros. For now, there are no delivery fees and no minimum order requirements.
“The free dessert with to-go orders has brought on this past week four orders of full-sized tres leches cakes and one full-sized flan,” Abadia said. “That’s been really cool. It’s been a tough ride but we are learning. That’s part of this whole virus thing, to learn to use what you have in the moment.”
