Greenwood Mall to see Santa Claus, COVID-19 precautions

Santa Claus will be at the Greenwood Mall starting Saturday.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Santa Claus is coming to the Greenwood Mall but this year’s experience will be different.

Cherry Hill Programs, which organizes the mall Santa experience, issued its guidelines for how to keep children, parents, staff, and of course, Santa, safe.

“All guests ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings when visiting a Cherry Hill Programs experience,” a page on the company’s website said.

Face coverings must fully cover the person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly against the side of the face. Face coverings must also be secured with ties or ear loops and be made of breathable material, the page said.

Social distancing will be managed and signs will be placed to help guests move through the experience safely. Barriers will be installed in areas where proper distancing cannot be accomplished.

Santa and staff will have their temperatures checked prior to any shift. Santa’s suit will be disinfected between shifts.

Cherry Hill Programs is also requesting that guests use cashless payment options such as debit or credit cards or services such as Apple Pay.

Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

The company is also offering a different way to visit and get a picture with Santa. In October, it announced the launch of “Create Holiday Magic,” a virtual option for visiting St. Nick.

Options include a storytime package where Santa will read ‘Twas the Night before Christmas for $9.99 to the holiday magic traditions package which includes a live Zoom video call with Santa, a premium gift box, a photo with Santa, a pet photo with Santa and storytime with Santa starting at $99.99.

Santa begins his visits to the Greenwood Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and continues through Christmas Eve.

Greenwood Mall to see Santa Claus, COVID-19 precautions

