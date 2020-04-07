If you have a hankering to visit the mall despite Gov. Henry McMaster’s work-or-home order, you’ll have to go somewhere other than Greenwood.
The mall announced it was closing because of the coronavirus pandemic in a Tuesday morning Facebook post.
“In compliance with the most recent public health order, the Greenwood Mall is temporarily closed to patrons,” the post said. “Honey Baked Ham remains open for takeout and delivery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.