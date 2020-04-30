Greenwood Mall reopens for business

About a month after shuttering the stores inside, Greenwood Mall is open for business again.
Greenwood Mall first announced it was opening for stores to reopen April 21, working with store managers and crews to coordinate reopening efforts. The mall's leadership first announced its closure April 7 on Facebook.
"Many store hours and opening dates may vary so please check with individual stores for operating information," a post Thursday on the mall's Facebook page said. "We are closely monitoring the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and Department of Public Health and will continue to implement best practices to provide a safe shopping environment."
On Thursday, there wasn't the typical meandering crowd of shoppers browsing from store to store. Many stores remained closed, some with the lights off, some to restrict store access to the exterior doors. Some stores, such as Claire's and The Children's Place, still had flyers up advertising reopening dates that have already passed, yet remained dark.
A few customers were browsing at Jimmy Jazz, and inside staff were wearing protective masks. Store Manager Shirl Darby said they opened back up a week ago, after a call from corporate asked her to call in the staff and announce they were rehired.
"We did plenty of conference calls about our procedures," she said. "We're limiting the amount of people allowed in, we have different hours. We did a deep cleaning of everything the day before opening back up."
Open from noon to 6 p.m. each day, she said the staff has heightened cleaning requirements. Someone is always at the front desk in order to monitor the entrance and ensure no more than 10 people are allowed in at once.
While stores such as Michael's, Hibbet Sports, The Shoe Dept. and Luxor Jewelers have reopened, many remain closed. Darby said that's been part of why reopening hasn't been a stressful experience so far; the mall's foot traffic is still low, so there isn't much to enforce. As stores reopen, though, she said they'll be watching closely to adjust the enforcement of policies as needed.
At The Shoe Dept., keyholder Martha Martinez said there were a good many customers who came in right away when they reopened April 21.
"They actually were excited to come back," she said. "They thought we were essential, because everybody needs shoes for work, and the kids grow up real fast and outgrow their shoes."
Employees were wearing masks, and a plastic screen was up to separate the employee at the register from customers. On the floor in front of the checkout area, red X's marked the six-foot separation recommended by the CDC for social distancing.
Martinez said like everyone else, they've stepped up cleaning duties, with registers being disinfected every two hours, along with areas where customers sit to try on shoes and all the door knobs in the store. The store's restrooms are also closed to the public.
Despite the crowd of cars in the parking lot, the main lobby areas of the mall were mostly empty, although a lone mall walker was making his way around the perimeter at about 1:30 p.m.
