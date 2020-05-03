You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood library system offering more than e-books during pandemic

  • By DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ ddominguez@indexjournal.com
Greenwood County Library
Even though the Greenwood County Library is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still ways to find reading material.

 Index-Journal file

With so many people staying at home amid the spread of COVID-19, now could be the perfect time to get some serious reading done. Even though the Greenwood County Library System has closed its buildings to the public doesn’t mean its services aren’t still available.

Prudence Taylor, the system’s director, said the library offers a variety of books, audiobooks, music and magazines through its digital library, online at youseemore.com/greenwood, under the header “borrow.” People can apply for a library card online as well.

Taylor’s been keeping an eye on what books have been popular choices recently. New York Times bestseller Charles Martin’s “Long Way Gone” retells the story of the Prodigal Son, and several of his books have been used in library book clubs. Taylor said he always seems to spark discussion.

For mystery lovers, David Baldacci’s “Walk the Wire” pits an FBI agent against a mysterious murder in North Dakota. History buffs might enjoy “The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate, a novel that tells the story of three southern young women who are seeking their families following the chaos of the Civil War.

Taylor herself has been reading the memoir of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, “Hell and Other Destinations.”

While there’s still no planned date to reopen the county library facilities for public use, some of the programming for children and families are still going on. Jody Gable, children’s services coordinator for the library system, said visiting the library’s website people can find children’s programs under the header “programs.” April’s in-person programming had to be dropped, and library staff are working constantly behind the scenes to figure out how to provide their services moving forward.

“We’ve really had to wrap ourselves around the situation. At first, we thought it would be short-lived and we tried to stay open as long as possible,” Gable said. “We’re going to be there for our patrons, from our littlest ones all the way through.”

She said online, patrons can sign up for monthly newsletters that contain updates, programming changes and recommendations for various age groups and categories of books. Gable is hoping they’ll be able to resume summer reading sessions online and create at-home craft projects for families during the summer.

In the meantime, she encouraged families to check out the magazines for children and families available on the library’s website through Flipster. The books she had in mind for families include any of the newest 2020 state Children’s Book Award winners.

She said Kwame Alexander’s “The Undefeated,” a poem paying homage and celebrating black resilience and history in America, has been made into a stunning picture book perfect for children of all ages. It won a Caldecott Medal honoring it as the top picture book for children.

“I’m telling you, Caldecott award books are awarded that for their fantastic illustrations, and this man is an outstanding artist,” Gable said. “His books are amazing.”

She also suggested Jerry Craft’s “New Kid,” the first graphic novel to win a Newberry Award. Young adult and juvenile fiction mainstays are still popular, including series such as Magic Tree House, Harry Potter, Goosebumps and the Percy Jackson novels.

It’s been hard not to see the children she works with, Gable said. Providing online resources is key, as they provide services for virtual learning, families living with developmental disorders and parenting resources. The staff at the library system are constantly working to see how to better serve and what they’ll be able to do once public life returns to some semblance of normalcy.

“We miss them all,” she said. “We look forward to when we can all get back to normal, but until then we’ll be working to make sure we’re there for them.”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

With so many people staying at home amid the spread of COVID-19, now could be the perfect time to get some serious reading done. Even though the Greenwood County Library System has closed its buildings to the public doesn’t mean its services aren’t still available.

