Greenwood law firm reports former employee tests positive for COVID-19

McCravy Newlon Sturkie Clardy Law Firm

FILE

On Monday, a Greenwood law firm announced that a former employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm believes in the highest ethical standards and transparency,” the firm said in a press release. “In keeping with these standards, we are disclosing that a former employee self-reported to us last Thursday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.”

The former employee, who was a temporary worker working a final day last week before moving out of town, was asymptomatic.

“The former employee had no close contact with clients and limited contact with other employees in our Greenwood main office due to our strict policy on social distancing and masks,” the release said.

The employees who had close contact with the former employee have tested negative for COVID-19. No other employee has tested positive, the release said.

The firm said it would not receive clients in person at the main office for the next two weeks as a precaution, although the office is sanitized daily. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has not required the firm to take any measures, the release said.

The Greenwood office will remain open virtually and the firm’s other offices will continue to receive clients while following strict social distancing and safety measures, the release said.

The firm’s Greenwood office is on the 72 Bypass between Zaxby’s and Applebees.

