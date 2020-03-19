U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in consultation with President Donald Trump’s Administration and Coronavirus Task Force, authorized the Federal Housing Administration “to implement an immediate foreclosure and eviction moratorium for single-family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages for the next 60 days.”
Patrick Prince, Greenwood Housing Authority executive director, does not want to put people out on the street. He said the housing authority is complying with the moratorium and HUD's procedures and guidelines.
“When people lose their jobs, the last thing they need to worry about is losing their housing,” he said.
The housing authority’s office is currently closed to the public, but Prince and his staff are still doing their best to operate normally.
Residents and clients may come into the office for applications, or to sign up for the waiting list, but not face-to-face meetings.
Prince is asking residents and clients to call, email or fax their office to limit face-to-face interactions. Staff will continue to come to work, he said.
