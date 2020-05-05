Greenwood has outdoor concert during COVID-19 pandemic

With the wind kicking up in the early evening hours, the band played on in Uptown Greenwood.
“Wonderful atmosphere,” Jeremy Davis said. “Great just to get out of the house.”
Howard’s on Main hosted a Cinco de Mayo party on the front sidewalk on Tuesday evening. Howard Corley, owner of Howard’s on Main, served tacos, chips and salsa and cold beer.
The party was complete with outdoor music provided by local band, O’Doyle Rulz.
“I’m so excited to be out of the house,” Kristen McClendon said. McClendon, who is the mother of the lead singer Freddie McClendon, was glad to enjoy the way things used to be.
At the start of the party, the band was working through some technical issues. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, whose three sons are also in the band, could be seen assisting the band with technical issues
However, plenty of people continued to drive up and enjoy the outside party. Some even brought folding chairs to set up and listen to the music.
“It’s great getting back out,” said Wesley Kelly, who works at Lander. “Tired of being couped up in the house.”
