You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Greenwood has outdoor concert during COVID-19 pandemic

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com

With the wind kicking up in the early evening hours, the band played on in Uptown Greenwood.

“Wonderful atmosphere,” Jeremy Davis said. “Great just to get out of the house.”

Howard’s on Main hosted a Cinco de Mayo party on the front sidewalk on Tuesday evening. Howard Corley, owner of Howard’s on Main, served tacos, chips and salsa and cold beer.

The party was complete with outdoor music provided by local band, O’Doyle Rulz.

“I’m so excited to be out of the house,” Kristen McClendon said. McClendon, who is the mother of the lead singer Freddie McClendon, was glad to enjoy the way things used to be.

At the start of the party, the band was working through some technical issues. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, whose three sons are also in the band, could be seen assisting the band with technical issues

However, plenty of people continued to drive up and enjoy the outside party. Some even brought folding chairs to set up and listen to the music.

“It’s great getting back out,” said Wesley Kelly, who works at Lander. “Tired of being couped up in the house.”

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Ninety Six High School's class of 2020 to have in-person graduation ceremony.

Ninety Six High School's class of 2020 to have in-person graduation ceremony.

Ninety Six High School will follow the lead of other high schools in the Lakelands and have an in-person graduation for its class of 2020. The graduation will be 7 p.m. May 28 at Wilson Campbell Stadium. Rain dates have not been announced.

+6
Greenwood has outdoor concert during COVID-19 pandemic

Greenwood has outdoor concert during COVID-19 pandemic

With the wind kicking up in the early evening hours, the band played on in Uptown Greenwood.

DHEC map

COVID-19 update: Lakelands has 5 more cases; SC reports 93 new cases and 13 more deaths

State health officials reported two more cases each in Greenwood and Saluda county and one additional case in Laurens County on Tuesday, part of 93 new cases in South Carolina. There were also 13 more deaths.

Primary elections will bring new policies, procedures

Primary elections will bring new policies, procedures

South Carolina’s June 9 primary election is scheduled to continue, but there will be some changes in the way you vote.

+5
Greenwood restaurants adapting to demand, governor's orders

Greenwood restaurants adapting to demand, governor's orders

Some restaurants in the Greenwood area are continuing with their curbside and to-go operations, while others embraced the ability to seat customers outdoors.

Updated
+2
SC restaurants, parks reopen as virus restrictions loosened

SC restaurants, parks reopen as virus restrictions loosened

South Carolina has officially begun loosening restrictions on travel, commerce and recreation implemented during the initial spread of the coronavirus, as the state tries to regain its economic footing ahead of the summertime tourist season.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home