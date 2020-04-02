While Gov. Henry McMaster has not issued a stay-at-home order, some local governments have issued orders at their level.
On Friday, the Greenville City Council passed an emergency ordinance that calls on the governor to issue a stay at home order and also require businesses to take measures to ensure patrons are separated by six feet.
While governments in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston have taken matters into their own hands, absent of an order from the governor, Greenwood governments have not considered such an option.
“We have not had those discussions at the council level,” said Julie Wilkie, Greenwood City manager. “Or at the staff level.”
Greenwood County is also not considering this type of action, according to County Manager Toby Chappell. The county has made some changes to operating procedures, but has not issued a state of emergency.
“We are not against declaring a state of emergency,” Chappell said.
He said the county has been able to make appropriate changes without the need for that type of declaration.
Greenwood County Council will consider extending the payment of hospitality and accommodations taxes for March, April, and May until June 20. County Council will meet at 4 p.m. on April 7.
