Greenwood, DHEC team up for vaccine survey

To better tailor local COVID-19 vaccine events, Greenwood County partnered with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on a survey meant to help show where unvaccinated populations are.
The survey, available at bit.ly/3aCJlO8, is eight questions long, asking whether the respondent has received the COVID-19 vaccine or if anyone in their house is eligible to get it that hasn’t received a shot. It also asks for a list of any obstacles preventing the respondent from getting a vaccine, the best time to get vaccinated and the respondent’s ZIP code.
“DHEC is currently reviewing the results of our second community pulse survey as well as performing a deep dive into the data on people who have been vaccinated,” a DHEC official said Monday. “These reviews will reveal trends about who has not been vaccinated and give us insight as to why.”
Health officials will use this information to inform educational efforts, outreach and vaccination strategies. They’re also monitoring how many doses are given at DHEC vaccine clinic locations, to see where there’s more demand for vaccine.
DHEC is hosting several vaccination clinics in Greenwood in the coming weeks. Today and Wednesday, DHEC officials are administering vaccines at the Greenwood County Farmer’s Market at 1552 Highway 72/221 E., then on Friday, there’s another clinic at Rice Memorial Baptist Church. In Early May, DHEC will host clinics at the farmer’s market again May 3-5.