Greenwood CPW to resume disconnections for lack of payment

Jeff Meredith

JEFF MEREDITH

Greenwood CPW is set to end its temporary policy of not disconnecting service because of lack of payment. This policy will end June 8.

The change was announced by CPW Executive Director Jeff Meredith during the commission’s Thursday meeting.

Customers will still receive two phone message reminders about their past due balance before receiving a purple door hanger notice. Two days later, services will be disconnected unless a payment arrangements are made.

This change comes after the utility declined to disconnect services for customers who have not paid their bills because of the financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, a previous order by Gov. Henry McMaster prevented utilities from disconnecting service.

“The governor rescinded it about three weeks ago,” Meredith said of the executive order.

Meredith said more than 3,000 accounts are currently past due. Meredith said he thinks that some customers have been taking advantage of the situation and using the money in other ways instead of paying their bills.

However, CPW will work with folks who are having trouble paying their bills.

“We will provide a payment plan for those that qualify,” Meredith said.

The commissioners also discussed when to reopen the CPW office to the public, but no decision was made. Shields have been installed and CPW employees have been provided masks.

The commissioners authorized Meredith to sign an extension agreement with uniform vendor Cintas to provide uniform service to CPW employees.

The commissioners voted unanimously to enter into a closed-door meeting to discuss legal and contractual matters. Commissioners voted to proceed with a grant application for site enhancements for the CPW-owned Greenwood Airport Commerce Park — North Site.

“This would provide for a 50,000-square-foot pad ready site expandable up to 200,000 square feet,” Meredith said.

The other vote was to provide the labor and equipment for the EMS/Fire Station at the Wilbanks Complex, while the county will pay for any materials and any associated connection fees.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

