Greenwood County’s lake access points are closed in response to an order issued Monday by Gov. Henry McMaster to shut down all beaches and public boat ramps and access points.
Greenwood County Engineer Rob Russian said the county will be closing all access points it owns and operates, which are:
Buzzard’s Roost Boat Ramp off Highway 24
Riverfork Boat Ramp off Riverfork Road
Riverfork Fishing Pier off Riverfork Road
The west-side fishing access area just below Buzzard’s Roost Hydro Dam
The east-side fishing access located on the Newberry County side just below Buzzard’s Roost
Souls Harbor Boat Ramp off Ridge Road
Initially, these sites will be closed by temporary barricades of orange cones and caution tape, but in the ensuing days, lake management officials will install more permanent barricades. Russian also said he aims to have copies of the governor’s order posted at those sites.
The order also bars beaching boats at sandbars and lakeshores. It allows boats to anchor to fish and allows commercial fishers to still use public access points as needed.
When it comes to enforcing the order, state Department of Natural Resources representative Greg Lucas said that DNR is the state’s primary law enforcement on waterways.
“If we see violations, we’ll be enforcing it,” he said.
According to the governor’s order, failure to comply could land a violator a misdemeanor charge resulting in a fine of $100 or up to 30 days in jail.
