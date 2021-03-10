You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood County School District 52 will return to full-time, in-person instruction Monday

Board of Trustees
Members of the Greenwood County School District 52 school board meet Tuesday. The board approved returning to full-time, in-person instruction.

 MEGAN MILLIGAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

NINETY SIX — A year after schools were shuttered in response to COVID-19, students in Greenwood County School District 52 will return to in-seat instruction five days a week.

Without discussion Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved moving to full-time, in-person learning beginning Monday — the anniversary of Gov. Henry McMaster initially ordering schools to close amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Students attending virtual classes may continue online learning.

Students and staff are required to wear face coverings. Students who cannot wear a mask because of medical reasons will need a note from their doctor.

Temperature checks will be administered but not recorded. Parents and visitors will not be allowed in the buildings except for school offices and the reception area at the district office.

Time will be built in for students to wash their hands frequently, including before and after lunch.

The school buses will operate at 67% capacity, but the board also voted to allow exceptions in case of emergencies.

Superintendent Rex Ward said social distancing might not be possible in all circumstances.

“We will be social distancing to the best of our ability,” Ward said.

April 8 will be a remote learning day for students and staff. Staff members will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 and the remote learning day is to account for any side effects from the second dose of the vaccine.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

