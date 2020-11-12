Greenwood County School District 52 reverts back to a hybrid schedule

Greenwood County School District 52 will return to a hybrid learning schedule as new COVID-19 cases rise across the region. The district will return to the hybrid schedule on Nov. 19. Gold students will attend Nov. 19 and 20, and Maroon students will attend school on Nov. 23 and 24. Nov. 25 will be virtual for all students.
“We want to make sure our community and schools are safe,” Superintendent Rex Ward said. “It’s easier to follow CDC guidelines with a hybrid schedule, we can stay six feet apart and maintain social distancing.”
The district has been taking lead from the state cases, which have risen above 201 in the past two weeks.
