Greenwood County School District 52 reports new cases of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 52 has reported several cases of COVID-19.
From Feb. 1 until Feb. 8, Ninety Six Primary School has one result pending, three positive students, and four student close contacts who are quarantined, according to a press release.
Ninety Six Elementary School has one positive student and two students who are close contacts in quarantine.
Edgewood Middle School has one positive student and one student close contact quarantined. Ninety Six High School has one student close contact quarantined.
Close contacts testing positive should notify their school's principal and wait for instructions from the district.
