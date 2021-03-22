You have permission to edit this article.
Greenwood County School District 52 reports new cases of COVID-19

An illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)., which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 CDC ILLUSTRATION

Greenwood County School District 52 has released new positive cases of COVID-19.

From March 15 to Sunday, Ninety Six Primary had one student and one staff member quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary School has four student close contacts, two positive students, one staff close contact and a positive staff member quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School has three student close contacts, one staff close contact and one positive staff member in quarantine.

Ninety Six High School has two positive students, eight student close contacts, one positive staff member and one staff close contact quarantined. 

District office support staff has one member quarantined. 

Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and await instruction from the district. 

Greenwood County School District 52 has released new positive cases of COVID-19.

District 51 reports positive cases of COVID-19 at Ware Shoals Primary

Greenwood County School District 51 has had to quarantine students because of positive cases of COVID-19 at Ware Shoals Primary School.

Greenwood County School District 52 has reported the following cases of COVID-19 and close contacts from the past week:

