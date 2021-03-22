Greenwood County School District 52 reports new cases of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 52 has released new positive cases of COVID-19.
From March 15 to Sunday, Ninety Six Primary had one student and one staff member quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary School has four student close contacts, two positive students, one staff close contact and a positive staff member quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School has three student close contacts, one staff close contact and one positive staff member in quarantine.
Ninety Six High School has two positive students, eight student close contacts, one positive staff member and one staff close contact quarantined.
District office support staff has one member quarantined.
Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and await instruction from the district.
