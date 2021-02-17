Greenwood County School District 51 will return to face-to-face instruction full time

After months of hybrid and online learning models because of the ongoing pandemic, students in Ware Shoals will soon return full time to face-to-face instruction.
Greenwood County School District 51 trustees voted unanimously Monday to return students to classrooms.
“It will be great to have our students all together for the first time in 11 long months,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. “We have created safe learning spaces in our schools, with lots of PPE and cleaning protocols in place.”
Students will return to in-person learning Monday.
“We just ask everyone to please be diligent with personal protective measures while in the community so we can finish the year strong,” Sprouse added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.