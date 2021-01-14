You have permission to edit this article.
Greenwood County School District 50 to add Wi-Fi buses to help students connect

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

Greenwood County School District 50 is trying to help students who might be having Wi-Fi issues by using Wi-Fi buses. The buses will be parked at various apartment complexes throughout the district.

The district also provided the community with hotspots to help students connect.

Starting on Jan. 19-22, the buses will be parked at the following locations:

  • Phoenix Place Apartments 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • New Haven Apartments, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Holman Street Apartments, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Parkland Place Apartments 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s another opportunity to connect,” Johnathan Graves, director of communications at District 50, said in a release. “It’s a great opportunity to provide to those students in need.”

The district recently added on virtual learning days because of the high number of positive cases of COVID-19.

