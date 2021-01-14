Greenwood County School District 50 to add Wi-Fi buses to help students connect

Greenwood County School District 50 is trying to help students who might be having Wi-Fi issues by using Wi-Fi buses. The buses will be parked at various apartment complexes throughout the district.
The district also provided the community with hotspots to help students connect.
Starting on Jan. 19-22, the buses will be parked at the following locations:
- Phoenix Place Apartments 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- New Haven Apartments, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Holman Street Apartments, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parkland Place Apartments 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s another opportunity to connect,” Johnathan Graves, director of communications at District 50, said in a release. “It’s a great opportunity to provide to those students in need.”
The district recently added on virtual learning days because of the high number of positive cases of COVID-19.
