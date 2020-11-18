Greenwood County School District 50 has seven students test positive for COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 50 has seven students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, 143 students are being quarantined but not all are associated with the seven recent positive cases. This is in addition to four employees who tested positive and 24 others who are quarantined.
The district is currently running all three instructional models — face-to-face learning, the A/B schedule and an option for virtual learning for students whose parents choose for them to stay home.
"While we will remain as transparent as possible, a positive test will always be confidential," Johnathan Graves, director of communications for District 50, said in an emailed statement.
"We will continue to provide a link on our website to DHEC’s website, which provides the number of positive cases at each school as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster. This information will be updated by DHEC. We want to remain as transparent as possible with our school community and the public. Our district has maintained preventative practices to limit the chance of spread of the virus," Graves wrote.
Graves added the district will continue to encourage people to closely follow these practices to protect the health and safety of the school's students, employees and parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.