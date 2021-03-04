You have permission to edit this article.
Greenwood County School District 50 has e-learning day to support vaccination efforts

Greenwood District 50

Greenwood County School District 50 announced Thursday that April 9 will be an e-learning day so that employees can participate in a second vaccination event at the Self Regional Support Building, 104 Wells Ave.

The first vaccination clinic will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 12. 

“This eLearning day will allow our employees to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination and return to school healthy on Monday, April 12th,” Steve Glenn, superintendent of District 50, said in a press release. “We are grateful that Self Regional has assisted us with organizing this vaccination clinic for our employees. Self Regional’s staff is also assisting with administering the vaccine which is an added bonus.”

Employees filled out a Google form to set up their appointment times. They will need to bring their driver’s license and health insurance card to the appointment.

