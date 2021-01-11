You have permission to edit this article.
Greenwood County School District 50 extends virtual learning days because of COVID-19

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

After looking at the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and weighing its options, Greenwood County School District 50 will extend virtual learning through Jan. 22.

"In an effort to continue providing our students with great instruction while doing it safely, we feel it is in the best interest of our schools to begin virtual learning next week on Tuesday," Steve Glenn, superintendent of District 50, said in a video to the district. As of Sunday, Greenwood County's two-week tally of new COVID-19 cases was 707.

"Virtual learning will allow our students and staff to reduce face-to-face contact and return to school healthy on Monday, Jan. 25th," Glenn said. 

The change in plans comes after the district extended eLearning days through Friday because of the high number of new COVID-19 cases.

