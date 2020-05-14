Greenwood County reports first coronavirus-related death

More than two months after South Carolina confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Greenwood County reported its first death associated with the respiratory virus.
State health officials reported the death Thursday, although Self Regional Medical Center confirmed to the Index-Journal on Wednesday that one of its patients had died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the first such death for the Greenwood hospital.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control was unable to explain why the death did not appear among the cases and deaths announced Wednesday. Self declined to share additional information about the patient, citing medical privacy concerns. State officials indicate the patient was 60 or older.
In Greenwood County, 68 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. County officials estimate at least 46 of the patients have recovered.
Also, Laurens County recorded its third COVID-19-related death, part of nine deaths announced Thursday that put statewide deaths at 371, or about three times the official toll the flu took this season.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
