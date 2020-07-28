Greenwood County officials ask Legislative Delegation for flexibility in remaining CARES Act funds

Greenwood County officials Monday asked the county’s Legislative Delegation to give the county more flexibility in the use of the second part of the CARES Act funds.
“The more flexibility locally, the better,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. “Give us the maximum amount of flexibility.”
Chappell said flexibility would allow the county to look at using the funds for its specific needs whether it be to buy an ambulance for the purpose of transporting a person with an infectious disease or using the money to get broadband internet to children who don’t have access to it.
“One of the main things we discussed is broadband,” state Sen. Floyd Nicholson said about Senate Finance Committee discussions. “Expanding broadband throughout our county.”
Chappell said the way the General Assembly allocates the money will also be important.
“If it’s per capita, that’s going to be a problem,” Chappell said. “For all the counties you represent.”
Nicholson pointed out Greenville received a huge allocation directly from the Federal government because it has a population of more than 500,000 people.
“We don’t have the population but we do have people,” Nicholson said. “That’s the bottom line, meeting the needs of all the people.”
State Rep. John McCravy said the House Ways and Means Committee will look at allocating by county, not just population.
“We’ve done that with road money in the past,” McCravy said. “I’m sure that it would be the same kind of formula.”
State Rep. Anne Parks asked Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney about immediate need.
“Nonprofits, I would have to say that is the first focus that we will look at,” McKinney said. “Small businesses would be a close second.”
McKinney said nonprofits are struggling because they are providing for more than they can handle.
“They are feeding more and with less donations coming in,” Nicholson said.
McKinney said the money from the CARES Act must be used by Dec. 31. The state legislature will return in September to discuss how to allocate the $600 million remaining in the CARES Act.
Earlier in the meeting, the delegation voted 4-1 to give $25,800 to the Town of Ware Shoals and $27,892 to Greenwood County Parks and Recreation out of the Park and Recreation Development Fund. State Rep. Stewart Jones voted against the allocation.
“I can’t vote for it in good faith,” Jones said.
Jones said he was concerned about the amount of money being spent by the state in the past year.
“What you are concerned about would be next year,” McCravy said. “It concerns me too.”
Parks said if the money isn’t used, the state would take it back.
“The way I look at it, this money has already been spent,” McCravy said.
While both allocations will be used in the Ware Shoals area, the Town of Ware Shoals will specifically use the money to create a shade structure for the stage the town recently built.
Ware Shoals Councilman Bryan Ross said with the PARD money and the town’s match of $6,450, the shade structure could be built. Ross said the only remaining project would be to place a screen wall. He said funds will be requested from the Ware Shoals Community Foundation.
The money allocated to Greenwood County Parks and Recreation will go to improve the ballpark in Ware Shoals.
The delegation also appointed and reappointed members to boards and commissions.
Greenwood Metropolitan District Commissioner Byron W. Smith was reappointed 4-0 with McCravy recusing himself from the vote for ethical reasons. All appointments made to other boards were made with a 5-0 vote.
After the meeting several legislators were asked about their views on mandatory masks and whether the state should take a role in requiring mask to be worn statewide.
“I think it is a bad idea to mandate masks, especially for the state to do it,” said McCravy, who was wearing a mask at the meeting. “To me, it’s best left to local policymakers.”
Jones, who was not wearing a mask, agreed with McCravy.
“I think it’s a bad idea,” Jones said.
Sen. Mike Gambrell said he thinks it should be up to local councils. Nicholson agreed.
“I think it is going to remain a local thing,” Nicholson said.
Gambrell, Nicholson and Parks all wore masks at the meeting.
