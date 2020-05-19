You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood County Library, branch libraries open

  • From staff reports
Greenwood County Library
Greenwood County Library and its branch libraries reopened Monday.

It wasn’t just barbershops and gyms that opened back up on Monday. Greenwood County Library and its branch libraries in Ninety Six and Ware Shoals also reopened to the public.

The library is taking steps to protect its staff and patrons by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, and having protective shields at all public service points. Counters, tables and chairs will be sanitized regularly. Computer keyboards will be sanitized following each use.

All fines will be waived through June 30.

Greenwood County Library hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Services available:

  • Returning and borrowing materials
  • Photocopying, faxing and scanning
  • Computer and internet access

Limited services:

  • Information/reference
  • Computer lab help
  • Notary public
  • Study room access
  • Seating

The library is not accepting donations until further notice. For information, call 864-941-4650 or visit greenwoodcountylibrary.org.

Greenwood County Library, branch libraries open

