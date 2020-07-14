Greenwood County Council passes mask resolution

While not a mandate, Greenwood County Council is urging people to wear face masks.
In a 4-3 vote Tuesday, Greenwood County Council supported a resolution encouraging the wearing of face masks to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chairman Steve Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted against the resolution while Robbie Templeton, Theo Lane, Melissa Spencer and Mark Allison voted in favor.
Before the resolution vote was taken, a motion to approve an emergency ordinance mandating the use of face masks in the unincorporated parts of the county failed 3-4 with Brown, Moates and Childs voting in favor. Allison, Spencer, Templeton and Lane voted against the ordinance.
Before beginning discussion at the meeting, council had a closed-door meeting to receive legal advice from its attorney, Elizabeth Taylor, about a potential mask ordinance or resolution.
Councilmen Theo Lane and Mark Allison referenced the county attorney’s advice against approving the ordinance. Allison said after the meeting that the legal problem arose out of the state health department having the authority to mandate the wearing of masks from the state level.
Before the council voted on the ordinance and resolution, it heard from the public. While Brown declined to read each of the 71 public statements that were emailed ahead of the meeting, he did ask Taylor to break down how many were for and against.
Of the 71, nine were in favor of a mask ordinance and 61 were against. One comment was submitted by a Laurens County resident.
Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer spoke to the council and urged its members to pass an ordinance.
“We are all in a crisis mode,” Pfeiffer said of hospitals in the Upstate. “We are in jeopardy (of) our hospitals not being able to meet the needs of our community.”
Pfeiffer said the Intensive Care Unit is full and he doesn’t have enough staff to create another temporary ICU.
“Wear a mask, damn it,” Pfeiffer said. He said a press conference of hospitals will be saying that.
Several physicians from Self Regional spoke in favor of a mask ordinance, while others came to the meeting to voice their opposition.
Dustin Free, a veteran, spoke against the ordinance, saying it would set a precedent.
“Passing this ordinance at the end of the day is a loss of freedom,” Free said.
When the public comment period ended, council was given three options: two ordinances and one resolution. The two ordinances were similar in wording except each differed on penalty.
The first ordinance would have assessed a $25 fine for an individual found not wearing a mask. A business not complying with the ordinance would face a $100 fine. For three or more violations, a business could be deemed a public nuisance.
The second potential ordinance would have a penalty of education and would only be voluntary compliance.
The resolution strongly encourages the public to wear face masks.
To pass an emergency ordinance, a two-thirds vote is required.
Last Thursday morning, Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance that requires face masks to be worn in all retail and foodservice establishments. During that meeting, Councilwoman Niki Hutto said she though the city and county should have similar ordinances to reduce confusion regarding where masks are required. Hutto also said city businesses might have a disadvantage over ones in the county.
Previously, Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement on the legality of local mask ordinances. He said the doctrine of Home Rule applies, which allows local governments to govern without interference from the state.
If the General Assembly were to preempt a jurisdiction by passing a state law that covers what the ordinance would do, then the ordinance would not be legal, he said. He also said an ordinance cannot be arbitrary.
The only other limitation is if the ordinance violates a person’s constitutional rights, he said. However, he said based on previous court precedent, the requirement to wear a mask does not constitute a violation of individual rights.
