Greenwood County Council delivers masks to districts 50, 51, 52

Greenwood County Council brought embroidered masks — 250 Emerald High and 250 Greenwood High — to Greenwood County School District 50’s office Friday morning.
Councilman Robbie Templeton thought delivering the masks would be a great opportunity for the council to assist the county’s school districts in their pro-masking efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know they are constantly looking for personal protection equipment to put on their kids and staff,” Templeton said. “They’re fighting an uphill battle with everything going on, and they’re doing a fantastic job.”
Templeton commended the districts’ administration, faculty, the board of trustees, teachers and support staff who clean every day to make sure everyone is safe and COVID-19 free.
“Any little part that we can to do help keep our teachers and students safe is what we want to do,” he said.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said he appreciates the county council’s gesture and said any help shows support for what the district is trying to do.
“We appreciate county council stepping up and helping us out, and it just shows unity in trying to make sure we social distance and keep masks on,” he said. “We’re very thankful.”
County council delivered 250 masks each to Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 on Friday as well. Each mask was embroidered with the insignia for Ninety Six High or Ware Shoals High.
“I thought that was a nice gesture by the county council, and the masks will come in handy during this pandemic,” District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said. “We appreciate them thinking about us during this time.”
“I appreciate the county council’s awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of face coverings in an effort to reduce community spread,” District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. “We love the personalized Ware Shoals masks!”
Districts 50 and 52 will begin the school year on Monday, while District 51’s first day of school will be on Thursday.
