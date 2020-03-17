After declaring a state of emergency at Monday night's city council meeting, the Greenwood City government has decided to waive online processing fees during the state of emergency.
The state of emergency declaration closed all city buildings and asked for the public to access online services instead of coming to City Hall. Any payments for court fines, tax payments, business licenses, building permits, or sanitation payments can be paid without the normal online processing fee, according to Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie.
Payments can still be mailed and anyone who wishes to pay by check or cash in person can still drop it off at City Hall.
Greenwood County officials have not discussed whether to waive online processing fees, County Manager Toby Chappell said, but that is subject to change.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Greenwood County buildings remain open to the public.
