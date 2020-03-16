Greenwood City Council on Monday declared a state of emergency for the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have never done this before,” said City Manager Julie Wilkie. Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to shut down schools statewide triggered the decision in an effort to help curtail the spread of sickness.
The city is suspending “in-person services at all city buildings through March 31,” according to a city press release. City public buildings would re-open April 1 unless an additional directive is issued.
“It’s a tool that I need, like it says, to mobilize resources,” Wilkie said.
Municipal court is rescheduling all court proceedings for the next two weeks. Only bond hearings will continue in this timeframe.
The city is directing the public to access services online. Building permits, business licenses, court fines and sanitation payments can all be paid online. As for city employees, staff will continue to report to work. All emergency services will continue. However, the fire department will be suspending fire safety and education programs. The police department will not be processing fingerprints for non-criminal reasons and no ride-alongs will be allowed.
City employees will be available by phone during normal business hours and public works will continue to operate on normal schedule.