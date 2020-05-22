You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood city, county building to reopen Tuesday

  • From staff reports
Toby Chappell

Julie Wilkie

Government buildings in Greenwood are set to reopen.

Greenwood County and the City of Greenwood will reopen all buildings for public access on Tuesday. 

In a joint public statement, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie and County Manager Toby Chappell recognized the importance of government services while acknowledging that some access and services will be modified to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19.

Signs and directions will be posted and both governments will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control recommendations, according to the statement.

The use of phone, email and online services is still encouraged as much as possible.

The city decided to close its doors to the public on March 16. The county made a similar decision on March 21.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

