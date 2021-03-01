Greenwood City Council to discuss masks, annexation

Face coverings and annexation are the topics for tonight’s special called meeting of the Greenwood City Council.
Councilmembers will discuss whether to extend the mask mandate beyond its expiration or let the ordinance expire.
The city’s mask mandate is set to expire at 8 a.m. March 10.
Council voted on its first emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in retail and food service establishments in July. It has since extended the requirement in 60-day intervals.
In December, a motion to approve a traditional ordinance — one that remains in effect until rescinded by council or until Gov. Henry McMaster ended his state of emergency — failed on a tie. Council split 3-3 with Mayor Brandon Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass and Councilman Ronnie Ables voting against the measure. Councilman Matthew Miller, Councilwoman Betty Boles and Councilwoman Niki Hutto supported the measure.
Bass said at the time his problem with the ordinance was the permanent nature of it.
Council has approved four previous emergency ordinances — July, September, November and January. Newly elected Ward 2 Councilwoman Patricia Partlow, who filled the seat of Linda Edwards after her death, will be able to take part in the vote on this ordinance since taking the oath of office in late January.
Also on council’s agenda for the special called meeting is to consider the annexation of nearly 80 acres at 1400 Florida Ave. and Elementary Avenue in Greenwood. A housing development planned for this property has twice appeared on the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County’s agenda. Both times the developer, Mark III Properties of Spartanburg, have withdrawn their request prior to the commission’s meeting.
The company had requested the property be rezoned from commercial zoning, C-2 and single-family residential, R-1, to master-planned residential. The development’s application said the overall density would not exceed 268 lots and the use of master-planned residential would allow “more economical and efficient use of the property.”
The application also made it known that the development would seek to be annexed into the City of Greenwood.
Council will consider first reading of annexation at today’s meeting and conduct a public hearing on the proposal at its March 15 meeting.
The developer also has a similar plan for a development near Greenwood High School off of Cokesbury Road and Northside Drive. That proposal also sought to have the property zoned for master-planned residential and annexed into the city.
Mark III also withdrew that request ahead of Tuesday’s planning commission meeting. The planning commission denied a rezoning request for that project in November and the developer withdrew the request before it made it on a Greenwood County Council agenda.
While the projects are similar, council will only be considering the annexation of the Florida Avenue property at its meeting tonight. It is unclear what is next for Mark III’s other project on Cokesbury Road.
