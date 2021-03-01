You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Greenwood City Council to discuss masks, annexation

+6 
Brandon Smith

BRANDON SMITH
+6 
Johnathan Bass

JOHNATHAN BASS
+6 
Niki Hutto

NIKI HUTTO
+6 
Patricia Partlow

PATRICIA PARTLOW
+6 
Betty Boles

BETTY BOLES
+6 
Matthew Miller

MATTHEW MILLER
+6 
Ronnie Ables

RONNIE ABLES

Face coverings and annexation are the topics for tonight’s special called meeting of the Greenwood City Council.

Councilmembers will discuss whether to extend the mask mandate beyond its expiration or let the ordinance expire.

The city’s mask mandate is set to expire at 8 a.m. March 10.

Council voted on its first emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in retail and food service establishments in July. It has since extended the requirement in 60-day intervals.

In December, a motion to approve a traditional ordinance — one that remains in effect until rescinded by council or until Gov. Henry McMaster ended his state of emergency — failed on a tie. Council split 3-3 with Mayor Brandon Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass and Councilman Ronnie Ables voting against the measure. Councilman Matthew Miller, Councilwoman Betty Boles and Councilwoman Niki Hutto supported the measure.

Bass said at the time his problem with the ordinance was the permanent nature of it.

Council has approved four previous emergency ordinances — July, September, November and January. Newly elected Ward 2 Councilwoman Patricia Partlow, who filled the seat of Linda Edwards after her death, will be able to take part in the vote on this ordinance since taking the oath of office in late January.

Also on council’s agenda for the special called meeting is to consider the annexation of nearly 80 acres at 1400 Florida Ave. and Elementary Avenue in Greenwood. A housing development planned for this property has twice appeared on the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County’s agenda. Both times the developer, Mark III Properties of Spartanburg, have withdrawn their request prior to the commission’s meeting.

The company had requested the property be rezoned from commercial zoning, C-2 and single-family residential, R-1, to master-planned residential. The development’s application said the overall density would not exceed 268 lots and the use of master-planned residential would allow “more economical and efficient use of the property.”

The application also made it known that the development would seek to be annexed into the City of Greenwood.

Council will consider first reading of annexation at today’s meeting and conduct a public hearing on the proposal at its March 15 meeting.

The developer also has a similar plan for a development near Greenwood High School off of Cokesbury Road and Northside Drive. That proposal also sought to have the property zoned for master-planned residential and annexed into the city.

Mark III also withdrew that request ahead of Tuesday’s planning commission meeting. The planning commission denied a rezoning request for that project in November and the developer withdrew the request before it made it on a Greenwood County Council agenda.

While the projects are similar, council will only be considering the annexation of the Florida Avenue property at its meeting tonight. It is unclear what is next for Mark III’s other project on Cokesbury Road.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+7
Greenwood City Council to discuss masks, annexation

Greenwood City Council to discuss masks, annexation

Face coverings and annexation are the topics for tonight’s special called meeting of the Greenwood City Council.

+7
Rural pharmacies work on vaccine distribution

Rural pharmacies work on vaccine distribution

McCORMICK — Spencer Franks, pharmacist at Strom’s Drug Store, wears a headset as he talks to doctors and customers on the phone, all while filling prescriptions at Strom’s.

COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping in Greenwood and across South Carolina, but state health officials warn that the lull after a surge in cases has often been followed by another spike.

Ninety Six schools report new cases of COVID-19

Ninety Six schools report new cases of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 52 released an update Tuesday morning on last week’s COVID-19 cases.

+3
Getting affairs in order before death helps ease burden on family

Getting affairs in order before death helps ease burden on family

Greenwood Probate Judge Travis Moore has seen firsthand the difficulties that families face when a loved one is hospitalized from COVID-19. If proper paperwork is not in order, the process of making decisions on that loved one’s behalf can be difficult.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,617 confirmed virus cases, 26 confirmed deaths

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,617 confirmed virus cases, 26 confirmed deaths

State health officials reported 1,617 new confirmed cases and 398 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 26 additional confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home