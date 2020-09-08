Greenwood City Council to decide whether to keep mask ordinance

Greenwood City Council will decide tonight whether to continue its mask ordinance.
Some members of council are still weighing how to vote on extending the emergency face covering ordinance while others plan to stick with their votes from two months ago.
“I know that I will vote for it,” City Councilman Johnathan Bass said. “I feel very firmly that we are not to a place where we can let our guard down.”
Bass was not alone in his support of the mask ordinance.
“I think it is effective,” City Councilwoman Betty Boles said. “I really think it’s too early to stop.”
Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller agreed.
“Based on the data from DHEC, it seems that spread is down in communities with ordinances and that they need to continue for the time being,” Miller said.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Aug. 25 that communities with face covering requirements saw a 44.2% decline in new cases in the weeks after enacting such a mandate while communities without the requirement recorded slight increases in cases.
Miller thinks it’s helpful that many stores are requiring customers to wear masks. Miller said he has also heard a lot from the community.
“I have also heard overwhelmingly positive comments from residents and my constituents about the current ordinance,” Miller said.
City Councilman Ronnie Ables plans to vote no.
“I haven’t changed my opinion,” Ables said. “They haven’t proved to me that it helps.”
Ables said it should be up to the individual to decide whether to wear a mask.
“I wear them because the ordinance says I have to,” Ables said. “That’s the only reason I’m wearing it.”
City Councilwoman Niki Hutto said she’s waiting for more information, noting that initial indications are that masks are effective and Greenwood’s recent rise in cases could be attributed to area nursing homes and schools reopening.
“I’ll make my decision after I’ve got all the information in front of me,” Hutto said. “I want to see the numbers and from there I’ll make an educated decision.”
Mayor Brandon Smith said he, too, wants to look at relevant information before making a decision.
“I think we are still gathering all the information we need and talking to our providers on a local level,” Smith said. “We will be ready to make a decision Tuesday.”
City Councilwoman Linda Edwards said she wants to hear from her colleagues on where they believe the city should go on this issue.
“I know how I feel,” Edwards said. “But, I want to hear from the other members of council as to where they stand.”
State law requires an emergency ordinance to pass with a two-thirds majority. In the case of Greenwood City Council, five would need to support it for it to pass.
Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 in July approving an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in all retail and foodservice establishments within the city limits. Smith and Ables voted against the ordinance.
Greenwood County Council also debated whether to approve a mask ordinance but the vote came up short 3-4. County Council did approve a resolution encouraging mask usage. The resolution passed on a 4-3 vote. The county has also made mask donations to the United Way, provided masks to each of the county’s three school districts and will have a billboard campaign encouraging mask usage.
Greenwood City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in a special called meeting to discuss the mask ordinance.
