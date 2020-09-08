You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood City Council extends mask mandate

Greenwood City Council voted 6-1 for an ordinance that would extend the city’s face covering requirement for another 60 days. Councilman Ronnie Ables was the only one to vote against the ordinance.

Without the extension, the mask mandate would have ended Friday.

“I think it would be awesome if the numbers come down,” said Councilwoman Betty Boles.

Before voting for the 60-day ordinance, Mayor Brandon Smith argued in favor of a 30-day ordinance that council could extend in shorter increments.

“I think it puts the onus on us to review it,” Smith said. “I think it would likely be renewed in 30 days.”

Councilwoman Niki Hutto said 30 days goes by too quickly.

“I feel that 60 days is a very short time,” Hutto said, arguing in favor of the 60-day ordinance.

Hutto said school children, teachers and health care workers have to wear masks.

“Why shouldn’t they be equally protected,” Hutto said.

The meeting became tense when Smith and Hutto challenged each other’s logic.

“I just don’t understand the logic of this dripping and dragging,” Hutto said.

Smith said the logic is there.

“The logic is there for you, it’s not there for me,” Hutto responded. “We just differ in opinion.”

Ultimately, Smith joined the majority in approving the ordinance.

“I am in favor of extending this in some fashion,” Smith said.

Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Logan and Marketing and Public Relations Director Mark Hyatt attended the meeting.

“We are pleased with the decision,” Hyatt said after the vote.

The new ordinance will go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday when the previous ordinance is set to expire.

In early July, Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in all food service and retail establishments. Smith and Ables were the lone dissenting votes.

South Carolina law requires emergency ordinances to have two-thirds support of the members of the body. For city council, the magic number is five.

The ordinance required customers and staff to wear face coverings unless exempted for medical reasons, religious reasons or for children younger than 10. The penalty for violating the ordinance could not exceed $100 for an individual nor $500 for an owner, manager or supervisor of an establishment.

Greenwood County Council passed a resolution strongly encouraging mask usage after a motion to pass a mask mandating ordinance failed. The county has also donated masks to the United Way, all three school districts and have two billboards which will rotate throughout the county encouraging mask usage.

City Council also voted unanimously to go into executive session to discuss a contractual matter. Upon exiting, council voted unanimously to extend banking services with South State Bank.

It was also announced during the special called meeting that Tiffany Albert, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie’s executive assistant, has been appointed the new clerk to council. Previously, the clerk to council was Steffanie Dorn, the city’s finance director, who leaves this week to take a job as assistant county treasurer with Greenwood County.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

