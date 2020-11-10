Greenwood City Council extends mask mandate for a third time

Greenwood City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance extending the mask mandate for another 60 days. Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables were the dissenting votes.
The ordinance will take effect at 8 a.m. today when the second ordinance expires.
“This will be the last emergency ordinance council will pass,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
Wilkie said while state law does not prohibit more than three emergency ordinances, the Municipal Association of South Carolina staff attorney recommends passing a normal ordinance which will sunset when Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency is rescinded.
Before the successful vote was taken, Smith made an unsuccessful motion to amend the ordinance to only apply to groceries and pharmacies.
“So you are taking out retail and food service?” Councilwoman Betty Boles asked.
Smith said it would be clear once he read a prepared statement.
“We absolutely must protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Smith said. “That’s why I continue to maintain that we should follow Greenville’s model.”
Smith was challenged on that point by Councilwoman Niki Hutto.
“Greenville has been the hotspot in the state for coronavirus,” Hutto said. “I don’t think we should exemplify Greenville since it’s been the hotspot in the state for increases in cases.”
Smith said council cannot legislate everyone’s behavior, although he made it clear about his position on the effectiveness of masks.
“I’m not disputing that masks prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Smith said.
Ables reaffirmed his opposition to the mask ordinance.
“I’ve been against it the whole time,” Ables said. “Let people use their own judgment.”
Smith’s motion failed when only he voted for it.
In July, Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in all food service and retail establishments for 60 days. Smith and Ables were the lone dissenting votes. While Ables is against a mask ordinance in all forms, Smith said he is generally in favor a mask mandate under the right circumstances.
Council passed 6-1 another emergency ordinance in September to extend the mask mandate for another 60 days. Ables was the only one to vote no.
South Carolina law requires emergency ordinances to have two-thirds support of the members of the body.
The ordinance required customers and staff to wear face coverings unless exempted for medical reasons, religious reasons or for children younger than 10. The penalty for violating the ordinance could not exceed $100 for an individual nor $500 for an owner, manager or supervisor of an establishment.
Greenwood County Council passed a resolution strongly encouraging mask usage after a motion to pass a mask mandating ordinance failed. The county has also donated masks to the United Way, all three school districts and have two billboards that rotate throughout the county encouraging mask usage.
City Council’s vote approving an extension of the mask mandate comes on the heels of SCDEX warning of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a state Department of Health and Environmental Control email on Nov. 5.
South Carolina saw a significant increase in the daily number of positive COVID-19 cases Saturday when the state recorded more than 1,600 new cases, the highest number of daily new cases recorded since July.
City Council also voted unanimously to appoint Haley Pulley as the city’s chief administrative municipal court judge. Pulley will be succeeding Judge Shameka Brown who will be transitioning to another position within the city’s government.
Pulley has worked for the city for 7 1/2 years, most recently as a ministerial recorder.
