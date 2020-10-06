Greenwood City Council discusses mask ordinance effectiveness

Greenwood City Council met Monday night during a special called meeting to discuss, among other things, the effectiveness of the citywide mask ordinance.
The meeting began with a moment of silence
to honor the life and service of Councilwoman Linda Edwards, who died Sept. 27 after a long battle with illness.
“We are missing a very important part of our council today,” Mayor Brandon Smith said.
Edwards’ seat at the council meeting was draped with a table cloth and a vase with a single red rose.
In the meeting, council discussed the mask ordinance.
“We owe it to the public to evaluate its effectiveness,” Smith said. “This is worth a review.”
Ryan Thomas, assistant to the city manager, told council the mask requirement has been in place for 84 days and will expire Nov. 10.
“We can only do one more emergency ordinance,” Councilman Johnathan Bass said. “I hope we are out of the woods by then.”
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, who appeared by video conference, said the Municipal Association of South Carolina has suggested that councils consider passing an ordinance that would sunset when Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order is rescinded.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has provided information on the effectiveness of masks. The agency found jurisdictions with mask requirements have experienced a greater percent decrease in cases in the first month after initiation.
“The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus,” Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC’s chief medical officer, said in an email from the agency in September.
In South Carolina, 12 counties and 62 municipalities have mask mandating ordinances, according to the state Emergency Management Division website.
In July, council approved 5-2 the first emergency ordinance requiring masks to be worn in retail and food service establishments in the city. Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables voted against the ordinance. Greenwood City Council voted 6-1 in September to extend the mask mandate for another 60 days, with only Ables voting against the ordinance.
Greenwood County Council in July approved a resolution strongly encouraging the wearing of face coverings when the vote on the mask ordinance failed 3-4. The county has since spent $2,942.50 buying and distributing nearly 3,000 masks. The county also purchased a billboard advertisement for $4,064 to encourage mask usage.
