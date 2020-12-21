Greenwood City Council conducts public hearing on mask ordinance

Greenwood City Council voted 3-3 on first reading of a long-term extension of its mask ordinance, defeating the measure.
Councilmembers Niki Hutto, Betty Boles and Matthew Miller voted for the ordinance while Mayor Brandon Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass and Councilman Ronnie Ables voted against it.
Sturgis’ Standard Code of Parliamentary Procedure, which the city uses to govern its meetings, says a tie vote is considered lost. While it will not proceed, the ordinance may be reintroduced at another hearing.
Previous emergency mask ordinances have passed with support from Bass, who voted against the permanent ordinance.
“The permanent option is not something I’m in favor of,” Bass said.
Unlike the previous three emergency ordinances only affecting retail and food service, the permanent ordinance would require face coverings in all buildings open to the public in the city. Face coverings would also be required to be worn while waiting to enter any building, engaging in business activities in public or commercial spaces and using public or commercial transportation.
The proposed ordinance would have also required employers to require their employees to wear masks at all times when having face to face interaction and a 6-foot distance cannot be attained.
The proposed ordinance also had a long list of exceptions including health, religious and age exemptions. Also, exceptions for those engaged in eating or drinking, taking part in strenuous exercise or physical activity, voting and complying with law enforcement for identification purposes.
Penalties for an individual violating the ordinance would not exceed $100 per offense while violations by a responsible person – an authority figure for the building – range from the maximum civil penalty in the city, revocation of licenses or permits to being declared a public nuisance.
If it would have gone into effect when the emergency mask ordinance ends at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and would expire automatically when Gov. Henry McMaster lifts his state of emergency or if council passed an ordinance removing it.
The meeting began with a closed-door meeting to receive legal advice from City Attorney Tripp Padgett relating to the ordinance.
Council also approved five ordinances on second reading. Two were related to the budget and tax levy for 2021. An ordinance to adopt the hospitality budget line item was approved 4-0 with Miller and Hutto abstaining.
The last two ordinances were related the city’s relationship with the Commissioners of Public Works: a lease agreement for space in the city building and authorizing the city manager to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes.
City Manager Julie Wilkie presented Lynn Walker, the city’s benefits coordinator, a plaque symbolizing her retirement from the city after more than four decades of service.
Miller was also sworn into his new term after defeating retired Greenwood Police Major Urban Mitchell in the general election runoff in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.