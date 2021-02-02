Greenwood City Council approves emergency resolution advocating for vaccinations

Greenwood City Council wants you to get a COVID-19 vaccination when your number is called.
After amending the special called meeting’s agenda to include an emergency resolution, council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency resolution to encourage the public to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Councilwomen Niki Hutto and Patricia Partlow voted against the resolution.
“This council supports Greenwood residents receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on a prioritized basis as soon as practicably possible,” the resolution said.
Council members discussed the language of the resolution to make sure that it does not imply that the city’s mask ordinance is affected by the resolution.
The resolution sets out two main reasons for getting vaccinated: to protect the vulnerable and to lift state and local restrictions “at the appropriate time.”
Several motions were made to amend the resolution which resulted in some confusion by council members as to what they were voting for.
Council has approved four emergency ordinances requiring masks to be worn since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The most recent emergency ordinance will expire at 8 a.m. March 11 unless council again votes to extend it.
Early during the special called meeting, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin took the oath of office as the city’s new police chief.
“I appreciate everyone being here,” Chaudoin said after taking the oath.
During the summer of 2020, Chief Gerald Brooks announced his retirement after serving 28 years as chief during a more than four-decade career in law enforcement.
Chaudoin acknowledged Brooks, who was on hand to see his successor take the oath of office.
Most of the city officers who were not on duty were present to witness their chief being sworn in.
“I’ll always be in your debt,” Chaudoin said.
The city opened up applications for police chief in December and fielded 17 applications. Chaudoin was hired after a five-person panel interviewed four candidates for the job of police chief.
Chaudoin was the major over uniform patrol when Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie asked him to step in as the “provisional” chief after Brooks retired.
Under Chaudoin’s tutelage, the department has taken on a number of community policing initiatives including adopting a department mascot, accepting a grant to purchase equipment for bike patrols and other efforts to have officers working in the community.
