As part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a number of governing bodies have moved meetings from council chambers to the internet. Now Greenwood City Council is joining the mix.
On Friday morning, city council will meet using the service GoToMeeting to discuss possibly suspending normal procedures for city council meetings through an ordinance that would also authorize City Manager Julie Wilkie to provide for the health and safety of residents and city employees and to restrict the spread of the new coronavirus.
On March 16, the Greenwood City Council voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency.
The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
