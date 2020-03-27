At a special called meeting Friday morning, the Greenwood City Council voted unanimously to adopt an emergency ordinance.
Under the emergency ordinance, City Council can convene remotely by way of electronic means or telephone as long as it complies with the Freedom of Information Act.
City Manager Julie Wilkie said the city is still required to allow the public and news media to attend, especially for business that requires a public hearing.
This emergency ordinance also gives the city manager authority to extend or delay deadlines for services and payments such as business licenses, hospitality and accommodations taxes, sanitation and permits.
“The city manager needs flexibility to extend those dates,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie provided the dates of those extensions to the Index-Journal in an email.
“The City of Greenwood highly encourages businesses to make on-time payments if at all possible,” Wilkie said. “We do not want businesses to find themselves in a future financial bind.”
The city depends on businesses to make those payments on time or by the extended deadline.
“We will have cash flow problems,” said Stephanie Dorn, the city’s finance director. “We will make it to June.”
The ordinance also allows the city manager to cancel or delay any event or activity.
This ordinance is only in effect until May 27
“Greenwood will be back open for business soon,” Mayor Brandon Smith said while encouraging council members to reach out to businesses and residents.
Officials also announced the work session scheduled for April 6 was canceled. The next scheduled meeting is April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.