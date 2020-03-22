Greenwood Christian School might be closed until at least March 31, but English teacher Alyssa Ruble has continued to make her face available to her middle schoolers by creating YouTube videos of herself explaining lesson material.
Ruble began posting videos because she felt the closures, part of a broader effort against the novel coronavirus pandemic, turned her students’ lives upside down.
“There’s something about seeing their teacher’s face and hearing their teacher’s voice that brings a sense of normalcy to their lives,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to present refined material that’s to the point but also kind of funny to the kids.”
Ruble also posts videos unrelated to assignments or lesson materials, but instead serve as check-ins and offer encouragement.
Technology has become increasingly more necessary for a lot of professions, especially YouTube. Online learning teaches students how to use technology professionally, Ruble said.
In 2020, teachers are using coding, social media and other technologies to teach students. As a teacher, it’s important to marry all media together, Ruble said.
Before Ruble began teaching at Greenwood Christian in August, she taught English on Pemba Island, which is in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa. While on Pemba Island, she had access to very little to no technology. She recalled holding up her laptop and walking around the classroom so her students could see whenever the power went out. A projector was in the classroom, but if the power went out then it was rendered useless.
“It (time in Pemba Island) helped me embrace this situation where I have to be creative for my students,” she said.
Even if life goes back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruble sees the videos as being a “fun way to mix it up.” She thinks that occasionally posting YouTube videos that kids can watch for homework and lessons outside of school walls would be a great idea. Her current, and future students, would also be able to rewatch videos.
“It (technology) gives students a well-balanced education, and a space to be creative,” she said.
Ruble teaches students who thrive using technology and learning remotely, and students who are “dying not being able to see their friends.”
If the closure continue past April, Ruble said she would step up video production because she has yet to do anything “fancy.”
See her YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC1L-yH5knollH2OyDKnu4cw.
