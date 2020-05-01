Greenwood cadet's team at The Citadel wins $10,000 in business idea competition on Zoom

Engineering cadets at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina in Charleston, have won $10,000 in a business plan competition, for a wall-climbing robot that could allow bridge inspectors to do their job easier and without disrupting traffic.
Senior cadet Jonathan “John” Urbanic, 22, of Greenwood, presented and served as team captain and project manager. He is a 2016 graduate of Greenwood Christian School. Urbanic is a son of Ray and Jaime Urbanic, also of Greenwood.
His team members included cadets Zachary Crosby, Rafael Gonzalez, Trace Guy and Connor Munday. All team members are mechanical engineering majors.
Urbanic’s team, “Wall Dynamic Inspection System”, was one of five final teams in the college’s Baker Business Bowl VI, April 22.
“The current bridge inspection process is inefficient and expensive,” Urbanic told the Index-Journal. “A large bucket truck is used to ‘carry’ an engineer or inspector over every square inch of a bridge.”
In a press release on the winning project, cadet and project presenter Rafael Gonzalez is quoted as saying typical bridge inspection methods create heavy traffic situations. Gonzalez also noted there are a number of “structurally deficient” bridges across the United States that need inspection.
“For our project, we have a fully-constructed prototype,” Urbanic added. “Everything was wired, put together and all individual parts were tested. The issue with our project was, one, the coronavirus pandemic and being sent home from campus, and, we had barely tested and constructed anything when we were sent home.”
Urbanic did a lot of prototype testing and construction by himself at his home in Greenwood. His teammates prepared reports, coding and math to show the efficacy of their robot concept.
“When my friend finished the coding, he shipped the motors and the electronics to me, which I then had to mount on the frame and then we continued testing,” Urbanic said. “In the midst of trying to solve some coding problems, one of the wires on the micro-controller power grid came loose and touched one of the ports the motors are connected to. ... It fried our entire computer, our SD card with all the code, and drivers, everything.”
That setback happened April 18, days before the bowl.
“We had all the experiments that said our robot was fine to drive on a wall and all the math that said it was fine, but we didn’t have that actual final test,” Urbanic said. “So, it was proved, but not shown. And, that’s the angle we had to work at the business bowl.”
The robot drives up and down bridges using drone-like fans to push itself against the bridges and defy gravity.
“It’s been a pretty uphill battle all year trying to prove this was a real idea and that it worked,” Urbanic said. “It is a very weird concept to wrap your head around.”
With campus closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, competition was conducted live on Zoom, a video communications platform. Each of the final teams had 30 minutes to present their ideas and answer questions from judges.
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Urbanic said cadets are “all home and doing online classes like everyone else.”
“They are sending us back to campus in small groups, to clear out rooms in the barracks,” Urbanic said. “I still have not gotten my stuff and won’t be able to until the second week of May. I graduate in a week. My whole team is Class of 2020 and we are all about to graduate.”
According to The Citadel’s Baker Business Bowl Web page, the competition is for budding entrepreneurs who have an idea for a new product or service, and the desire to turn that idea into a business. It’s open to cadets, evening undergraduate students and graduate students.
“The five of us have a trophy and we all have a check coming in the mail,” Urbanic said. “The money will allow us all to contribute equally to the start-up of a new company. A lot of it is going toward a patent, a final prototype and marketing of that, mostly to the Department of Transportation and its contractors. We already have several interested parties in the Southeast.”
