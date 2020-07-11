You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Greenwood businesses react to city mask ordinance

Some business owners in Uptown Greenwood are frustrated with the city’s passing of a mandatory mask ordinance. Others are optimistic it won’t hurt sales.

“I’m a little disappointed,” said Taylor Tucker, manager of Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts in Uptown Greenwood.

Tucker said she offers masks to customers and sanitizes pens, door handles when customers leave.

“I want for people to feel comfortable,” Tucker said.

Tucker said most of the customers on Friday that came into her store were not wearing masks.

She, along with other business owners in Uptown, didn’t feel like the mask ordinance will drive business into the county, where there is no mask mandate.

“I don’t feel like it is a disadvantage,” Tucker said. “Uptown is unique.”

Carol Clements, owner of Rudd’s Camera and Video, agreed.

“I don’t see that this is going to be a disadvantage,” Clements said. “I think this is probably what it’s going to take to get this under control.”

Clements said it would be a better scenario if the county made a similar move to level the playing field.

For Jessica Pinson at Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique, how the community fares during this time is a concern.

“Most of us want to do what is right,” Pinson said. “Anything we can do to take care of the community.”

She said there will be people who don’t want to shop wearing a mask but options such as her online store and curbside pickup are still available.

For restaurant owners, new challenges have emerged with the city’s mask ordinance.

“I was personally panicking,” said Buenavista Cuban Café owner Niria Abadia. “This is family-owned and operated.”

Abadia was first concerned about whether her children, who are often at the restaurant, would be required to wear masks.

The city’s mask ordinance does not require children 10 years old and younger to wear masks.

She said she bought a case full of masks to offer customers who did not have a mask to wear. She also said she isn’t worried about losing business during this time.

“I think the types of customers that we get are not going to stop supporting because of the mask,” Abadia said.

Chris Reeder at Fat Daddy’s BBQ had similar opinions.

“I would think that people who want to come here would put a mask on,” Reeder said.

Reeder said his concern was kitchen staff being required to wear masks because of the heat in the kitchen. But he said the restaurant would be complying with the order.

“We want to protect our guests,” Reeder said.

Next door at Crossin’s Deli, a paper that covered the windows and a sign on the door announced that the restaurant would be closed until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“The sooner we can get this all dealt with, the better,” Tony Wideman, owner of T.W. Boons said.

He said he and his employees will follow all available guidelines and requirements.

Out on the Bypass, restaurants were also committed to follow the ordinance.

Outback Steakhouse spokeswoman Elizabeth Watts said the restaurant would be following the local ordinance.

Red Lobster said it would also comply with the mask ordinance and require all team members and guests to wear face coverings.

“If a guest prefers not to follow the local mandate, we will not be able to serve them in restaurant,” said Samantha Bruno, communications manager for Red Lobster.

Bruno said Red Lobster To Go is an option for those who do not wish to wear a mask.

Staff writer Damian Dominguez contributed to this report.

Tags

Did You Know?

On Thursday morning, Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 on an emergency ordinance to require masks to be worn in retail and restaurants in the city.

How council was able to pass this ordinance without it being read twice, as is the procedure normally, is found in South Carolina law.

S.C. Code of Laws Section 5-7-250(d) gave council the authority to convene an emergency meeting and enact an ordinance by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the members of council present.

Also, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement in late June that these types of ordinances are legal under the doctrine of Home Rule, where the power to govern local matters rests on the local government.

Mayor Brandon Smith said at the meeting that he was concerned about the precedent this might set. He ultimately voted against the ordinance which will go into effect 8 a.m. Monday.

"I did not cast my vote to make some grand political statement," Smith said in a statement late Thursday. "I simply believe that we should fully understand the implications of our laws and that our laws should be should be both logical and have as minimal an effect as possible on businesses and individuals."

Smith, who is an attorney, said he supported mandating masks in grocery stores and pharmacies.

"I feel like the rights of some not to wear a mask infringe on the rights of others to live a healthy life," Smith said.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Greenwood businesses react to city mask ordinance

Greenwood businesses react to city mask ordinance

Some business owners in Uptown Greenwood are frustrated with the city’s passing of a mandatory mask ordinance. Others are optimistic it won’t hurt sales.

Greenwood restaurants to adjust to alcohol sales order

Greenwood restaurants to adjust to alcohol sales order

In an attempt to stem transmission of COVID-19 among young adults in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Friday that alcohol sales at bars and restaurants end after 11 p.m.

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 900; Laurens County records 14th death

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 900; Laurens County records 14th death

State health officials reported 1,725 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as well as 26 additional confirmed deaths. There are 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on…

Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

As Greenwood County approaches 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March, the first Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

Greenwood County School District 52 will be accommodating students who do not feel comfortable returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a remote virtual option for the fall semester.

Abbeville County School District introduces iTECH Academy as a virtual learning option

Abbeville County School District introduces iTECH Academy as a virtual learning option

At the onset of the 2020-21 academic year, Abbeville County School District will be giving its students a completely virtual learning option with the introduction of iTECH Academy.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home