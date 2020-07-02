Greenwood Business Pledge distributed to Uptown businesses

Long before Gov. Henry McMaster announced the Palmetto Priority program for restaurants, Uptown Greenwood and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce were working on a program which deployed Wednesday morning.
The Greenwood Business Pledge is intended for not only restaurants but also other businesses from retail stores to law offices.
“We are just asking business to commit to the five things that are on the pledge,” Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson said.
Sanitize frequently, promote social distancing, encourage face coverings, monitor employee health and limit capacity are the five items on the pledge, which is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
On Wednesday morning, Madison Herig and Janet Balsiger, both from the Chamber, along with Hudson and Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, delivered businesses pledges and masks, donated by Lowes Home Improvement, to businesses in Uptown.
“We know the businesses are doing what they can but we want to help them as well to make people feel safe when they come Uptown,” Hudson said. “Our business need the community support.”
The idea is similar to the Greater Greenville Pledge and what other cities have implemented.
The group split up with Herig and Balsiger taking one side of Main Street while Wilkie and Hudson delivered pledges and masks to the other side.
Bill Wilson of Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts told Wilkie and Hudson that things have been going well with the store as he received the masks and pledge.
At Southern Soul on Main, Kevin Franklin accepted the masks and pledge. He said the restaurant is still keeping its indoor dining closed until things get better.
Jessica Pinson at Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique said the store is already limiting capacity. As Wilkie and Hudson exited, she placed the pledge sign in the window.
A few restaurant owners said they have also taken McMaster’s Palmetto Priority program. Howard Corley said he has already done the Governor’s pledge but promised to also take the Greenwood pledge as well for Howard’s on Main.
Across the street, Herig and Balsiger delivered the pledge and masks to Tony Wideman at T.W. Boons. Wideman said he is participating with the Palmetto Priority program but he has not received the Palmetto Priority seal in the mail yet.
Masks and pledges will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon today.
