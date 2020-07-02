You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood Business Pledge distributed to Uptown businesses

Long before Gov. Henry McMaster announced the Palmetto Priority program for restaurants, Uptown Greenwood and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce were working on a program which deployed Wednesday morning.

The Greenwood Business Pledge is intended for not only restaurants but also other businesses from retail stores to law offices.

“We are just asking business to commit to the five things that are on the pledge,” Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson said.

Sanitize frequently, promote social distancing, encourage face coverings, monitor employee health and limit capacity are the five items on the pledge, which is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Wednesday morning, Madison Herig and Janet Balsiger, both from the Chamber, along with Hudson and Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, delivered businesses pledges and masks, donated by Lowes Home Improvement, to businesses in Uptown.

“We know the businesses are doing what they can but we want to help them as well to make people feel safe when they come Uptown,” Hudson said. “Our business need the community support.”

The idea is similar to the Greater Greenville Pledge and what other cities have implemented.

The group split up with Herig and Balsiger taking one side of Main Street while Wilkie and Hudson delivered pledges and masks to the other side.

Bill Wilson of Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts told Wilkie and Hudson that things have been going well with the store as he received the masks and pledge.

At Southern Soul on Main, Kevin Franklin accepted the masks and pledge. He said the restaurant is still keeping its indoor dining closed until things get better.

Jessica Pinson at Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique said the store is already limiting capacity. As Wilkie and Hudson exited, she placed the pledge sign in the window.

A few restaurant owners said they have also taken McMaster’s Palmetto Priority program. Howard Corley said he has already done the Governor’s pledge but promised to also take the Greenwood pledge as well for Howard’s on Main.

Across the street, Herig and Balsiger delivered the pledge and masks to Tony Wideman at T.W. Boons. Wideman said he is participating with the Palmetto Priority program but he has not received the Palmetto Priority seal in the mail yet.

Masks and pledges will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon today.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

+7
With theaters remaining closed under governor’s order, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, creativity has been a spark, to bring in funds to support Greenwood Community Theatre.

+11
COVID-19 update: SC sees highest deaths, hospitalizations to date as cases rise

COVID-19 update: SC sees highest deaths, hospitalizations to date as cases rise

South Carolina recorded its highest number of daily deaths linked to COVID-19 yet on Wednesday, with 24 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths. Among the confirmed deaths were two Laurens County residents.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill in Greenwood closed its inside dining room last week because an employee started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Masks don't violate law or make trouble for CWP carriers

Masks don't violate law or make trouble for CWP carriers

As health officials plead with the public to wear masks when they leave their homes, social media has brimmed with mask-related commentary.

+5
Big Lots cashiers thankful for letters given to them by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky

Big Lots cashiers thankful for letters given to them by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky

Cashiers Kamryn Ashley and Sherry Redmond were having a rough day working at Big Lots at 339 Bypass 72 NW on Friday because of the high humidity in the building. Ashley said the protective masks, which they had to wear all day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not help with the heat.

