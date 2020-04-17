Gov. Henry McMaster modified a previous executive order on closing all public boat ramps in the state, allowing them to open beginning at noon Friday.
Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said the county will reopen its boat ramps at the time.
Buzzard's Roost, Riverfork and Souls Harbor boat ramps will be open for launching and retrieving boats, but little else.
The following are not affected by the new order and will remain closed: Riverfork Fishing Pier, Greenwood County West Side Fishing Access Area and Newberry County East Side Fishing Access Area.
